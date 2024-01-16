“

My husband & I drove an hour to see what cynthana scoops & treats was about & they didn't disappoint us & it was definitely worth the drive my husband got the loaded nachos was very loaded & the meat was very favorable & juicy myself got the funnel cake with the chocolate brownie mint icecream so delicious especially the homemade icecream from scratch we enjoyed everything her husband made peanut butter & butter cookies very good their establishment so clean & cozy love their vibe & friendliness good customer service we will be coming back