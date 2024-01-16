Welcome to Cynthana Scoops & Treats
Brandon's best, ready to welcome you
Welcome to Cynthana Scoops & Treats
Bloomingdale's best, ready to welcome you
Learn more about Cynthana Scoops & Treats
Taste the difference
Our menu features a diverse selection of comfort food classics and globally inspired dishes, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing delicious restaurant-quality food right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our Food truck , where we’ll deliver a dessert experience sure to leave you smiling.
Reviews
Homemade banana pudding ice cream! Doesn’t get no better than that. Service is superb! Second visit in less than a week. We have tried several things on the menu, smoothie, milkshake, snow cone, elote and funnel cake. Put this place in the map! Small family owned business!
Home made, owner was very friendly and you can try a sample before deciding. The location is great. We will be back.
My husband & I drove an hour to see what cynthana scoops & treats was about & they didn't disappoint us & it was definitely worth the drive my husband got the loaded nachos was very loaded & the meat was very favorable & juicy myself got the funnel cake with the chocolate brownie mint icecream so delicious especially the homemade icecream from scratch we enjoyed everything her husband made peanut butter & butter cookies very good their establishment so clean & cozy love their vibe & friendliness good customer service we will be coming back