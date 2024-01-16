Cynthana Scoops & Treats 3410 S Kings Ave Brandon, FL 33511
Scoops & Treats
Banana Split
- Banana Boat
Classic banana split served with a scoop of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate Ice cream. Topped with strawberry, pineapple and chocolate toppings. Finish off with whipped cream, peanuts and cherries$7.99
Banana Boat
Classic banana split served with a scoop of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate Ice cream. Topped with strawberry, pineapple and chocolate toppings. Finish off with whipped cream, peanuts and cherries
Cookies
Funnel Cakes
Ice cream Scoops
Mexican Street Corn
Milkshakes
Nachos
Snow Cones
Sundae
Regular or Hot Cheetos Bouldin Balls
- Hot Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Hot Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- Regular Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- 3 for $20
Try our version Of the Hot or Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$20.00