Cynthana Scoops & Treats 3410 S Kings Ave Brandon, FL 33511
Scoops & Treats
Banana Split
Cookies
Funnel Cakes
Ice cream Scoops
Mexican Street Corn
Milkshakes
Snow Cones
Sundae
Smoothies
Regular or Hot Cheetos Bouldin Balls
- Hot Cheetos 2pc
Try our version of a nacho in a ball covered in Hot Cheetos . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- Regular Doritos 2pc
Try our version of a nacho in a ball covered in Cheese Doritos. Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- 3 for $20
Try our version of a nacho in a ball covered in Hot Cheetos or Doritos . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$20.00
Strawberry Shortcake
Chop Sandwiches $6.00
- Chop Italian
Chop with salami, capicola, pepperoni. Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Italian seasoning, vinegar, oil and giardiniera peppers$6.00
- Chop Roast Beef
Chop with roast beef Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, mustard$6.00
- Chop Turkey
Chop with smoked turkey, Colby cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and mustard$6.00
- Chop Veggie
Chop lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mixed peppers, pickles mixed with mayo, mustard and Italian seasonings$6.00
- Chop Cuban
Chop ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard$6.00
- Add a Chip
pick a bag of chips$0.50
- Add pickle$0.25
- Add Cheese
Pick your choice .75 cents