Cynthana Scoops & Treats 3410 S Kings Ave Brandon, FL 33511
Scoops & Treats
Banana Split
Cookies
Funnel Cakes
- Funnel cake
Funnel cake topped with powder sugar and chocolate drizzle .$6.00
- Ice cream Funnel cake
Funnel cake with powder sugar drizzle with one wet topping, ice cream and whipped cream.$9.00
- Famous Strawberry Funnel Shortcake
Layers of funnel cakes top with Strawberries and whipped cream.$7.50
Ice cream Scoops
Mexican Street Corn
Milkshakes
Nachos
Snow Cones
Sundae
Regular or Hot Cheetos Bouldin Balls
- Hot Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Hot Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- Regular Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- 3 for $20
Try our version Of the Hot or Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$20.00
Cynthana Scoops & Treats Location and Hours
(813) 586-1237
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 12PM