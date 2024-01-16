Cynthana Scoops & Treats 3410 S Kings Ave Brandon, FL 33511
Scoops & Treats
Banana Split
Cookies
Funnel Cakes
- Funnel cake
Funnel cake topped with powder sugar. Pick a drizzle sauce optional. Caramel, Blackberry or Chocolate$7.00
- Ice cream Funnel cake
Funnel cake with powder sugar drizzle with one wet topping, ice cream and whipped cream.$9.50
- Famous Strawberry Funnel Shortcake
Layers of funnel cakes top with Strawberries and whipped cream.$8.00
Ice cream Scoops
Mexican Street Corn
Milkshakes
Snow Cones
Sundae
- Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with one wet topping of your choice, whipped cream, peanuts and a cherry$6.00
- Turtle Sundae
2 Scoops of Vanilla topped with Caramel, Chocolate, Pecans and whipped cream.$7.00
- Reese's Sundae
2 Scoops of Vanilla topped with Peanut butter, chocolate and Reese's pieces and whipped cream$7.00
- Oreo Sundae
2 Scoops one Vanilla one Chocolate topped with Oreo's and Chocolate syrup and whipped cream$7.00
Smoothies
- Strawberry$6.25
- Strawberry & Banana$6.25
- Pineapple$6.25
- Banana$6.25
- Mango
A blend of fresh Mango, creating a naturally sweet and creamy smoothie.$6.25
- Watermelon
A blend of fresh Watermelon, creating a naturally sweet and creamy smoothie.$6.25
- Blueberry$6.25
- Pina Colada
Pineapple and coconuts design to make one great smoothie.$6.25
Regular or Hot Cheetos Bouldin Balls
Strawberry Shortcake
Chop Sandwiches 8 inches
- Chop Italian
Chop with salami, capicola, pepperoni. Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Italian seasoning, vinegar, oil and giardiniera peppers$7.50
- Chop Roast Beef
Chop with roast beef Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, mustard$7.50
- Chop Turkey
Chop with smoked turkey, Colby cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and mustard$7.50
- Chop Veggie
Chop lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mixed peppers, pickles mixed with mayo, mustard and Italian seasonings$7.50
- Chop Ham
Chop ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and mustard$7.50
- Add pickle$0.25
- Add Cheese
Pick your choice .75 cents
- Add a Chip
Pick your bag of chips$0.50
Fruit Yogurt Cups
Hot Dinner Plates
Flamin hot Corn in a cup
Chicago style Mexican street corn served with mayo, butter, cheese sprinkle with Flamin hot Cheetos