Cynthana Scoops & Treats 3410 S Kings Ave Brandon, FL 33511
Banana Split
Cookies
Funnel Cakes
Ice cream Scoops
Mexican Street Corn
Milkshakes
Nachos
- Nachos
Nachos topped with meat and cheese only$5.99
- Nacho Supreme
Nachos topped with meat, cheese, sour cream and jalapeños$9.99
Nacho sides
Snow Cones
Sundae
Regular or Hot Cheetos Bouldin Balls
- Hot Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Hot Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- Regular Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- 3 for $20
Try our version Of the Hot or Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$20.00
Cynthana Scoops & Treats Location and Hours
(813) 586-1237
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 12PM