Cynthana Scoops & Treats 3410 S Kings Ave Brandon, FL 33511
Scoops & Treats
Banana Split
Cookies
Funnel Cakes
Ice cream Scoops
Mexican Street Corn
Milkshakes
Nachos
Snow Cones
Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with one wet topping of your choice, whipped cream, peanuts and a cherry$5.99
Regular or Hot Cheetos Bouldin Balls
- Hot Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Hot Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- Regular Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- 3 for $20
Try our version Of the Hot or Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$20.00
Cynthana Scoops & Treats Location and Hours
(813) 586-1237
Closed • Opens Monday at 12PM