Cynthana Scoops & Treats
Scoops & Treats
Banana Split
Cookies
Funnel Cakes
Funnel cake
Funnel cake topped with powder sugar. Pick a drizzle sauce optional. Caramel, Blackberry or Chocolate$7.00
Ice cream Funnel cake
Funnel cake with powder sugar drizzle with one wet topping, ice cream and whipped cream.$9.50
Famous Strawberry Funnel Shortcake
Layers of funnel cakes top with Strawberries and whipped cream.$8.00
Ice cream Scoops
Mexican Street Corn
Milkshakes
Snow Cones
Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with one wet topping of your choice, whipped cream, peanuts and a cherry$6.00
Turtle Sundae
2 Scoops of Vanilla topped with Caramel, Chocolate, Pecans and whipped cream.$7.00
Reese's Sundae
2 Scoops of Vanilla topped with Peanut butter, chocolate and Reese's pieces and whipped cream$7.00
Oreo Sundae
2 Scoops one Vanilla one Chocolate topped with Oreo's and Chocolate syrup and whipped cream$7.00
Smoothies
Strawberry$6.25
Strawberry & Banana$6.25
Pineapple$6.25
Banana$6.25
Mango
A blend of fresh Mango, creating a naturally sweet and creamy smoothie.$6.25
Watermelon
A blend of fresh Watermelon, creating a naturally sweet and creamy smoothie.$6.25
Blueberry$6.25
Pina Colada
Pineapple and coconuts design to make one great smoothie.$6.25
Regular or Hot Cheetos Bouldin Balls
Strawberry Shortcake
Chop Sandwiches 8 inches
Chop Italian
Chop with salami, capicola, pepperoni. Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Italian seasoning, vinegar, oil and giardiniera peppers$7.50
Chop Roast Beef
Chop with roast beef Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, mustard$7.50
Chop Turkey
Chop with smoked turkey, Colby cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and mustard$7.50
Chop Veggie
Chop lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mixed peppers, pickles mixed with mayo, mustard and Italian seasonings$7.50
Chop Ham
Chop ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and mustard$7.50
Add pickle$0.25
Add Cheese
Pick your choice .75 cents
Add a Chip
Pick your bag of chips$0.50
Steak Sandwich
Steak sandwich come with mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. 8inch bakery bread$8.00
Fruit Yogurt Cups
Hot Dinner Plates
Catering
Group Items
Pan Mac & Cheese$40.00
Sweet Potato Pie$25.00
Pan of Greens w/meat$35.00
Pan of Dressing w/ meat$35.00
Whole Caramel Cake$25.00
Whole Chocolate Cake$25.00
Whole Lemon Cake$25.00
NewYork Cheese Cake$30.00
Coquito$20.00
Apple pie
Homemade delicious apple pie baked to perfection$25.00
Cynthana Variety Treat Box
250 pieces of delicious dessert decorate to please a crowd. Includes dipped pretzels sticks, cake pops, cupcakes, cookies, rice crispy treats , chocolate covered strawberries, candies grapes and other delicious desserts. (Need at least 72 hours in advance)$300.00
100pc. Mardi Gras Cookies
100 pc Mardi Gras Sugar Cookies$163.00