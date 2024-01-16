Cynthana Scoops & Treats 3410 S Kings Ave Brandon, FL 33511
Scoops & Treats
Banana Split
Cookies
- Peanut butter cookies$1.00
- Butter cookies$1.00
- Cookies 3 for $2.50
Pick any cookies 3 for $2.50$2.50
- Red Velvet Crinkles
Homemade soft Red Velvet Crinkles. You wont regret it. 2pc$1.25
- Vanilla Cream Crinkles
Home made Vanilla Cream Crinkles. You wont regret! 2pc$1.25
Funnel Cakes
Ice cream Scoops
Mexican Street Corn
Milkshakes
Nachos
Snow Cones
Sundae
Regular or Hot Cheetos Bouldin Balls
- Hot Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Hot Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- Regular Cheetos 2pc
Try our version Of the Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$14.00
- 3 for $20
Try our version Of the Hot or Regular Cheetos balls made with Spanish rice and ground beef . Served with a side of melted cheese or medium green salsa.$20.00
Cynthana Scoops & Treats Location and Hours
(813) 586-1237
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM